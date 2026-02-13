1,596 Shares in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,851,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Corpay by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,331 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Corpay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,362,000 after purchasing an additional 124,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,649,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $321.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.04. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $386.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.79.

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. This represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

