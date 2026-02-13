14,600 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Acquired by Haven Global Partners LLC

Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 0.5% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.8%

INDA opened at $53.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

