10,108 Shares in Sempra Energy $SRE Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,739.12. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,481 shares in the company, valued at $318,093.78. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,605. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

