Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.300-8.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 508,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Trending Headlines about Zimmer Biomet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 449.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

