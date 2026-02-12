Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZG. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 371,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $69,972.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,202.93. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $759,741.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,492.88. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,109. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,770,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,443,000. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 390.1% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 31,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

