Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Here are the key takeaways from Zillow Group’s conference call:

Delivered strong financials with Q4 revenue +18% YoY and FY revenue +16% , achieved full-year GAAP profitability ($23M net income), expanded EBITDA margins, generated $420M free cash flow, and repurchased $670M of shares in 2025.

For‑Sale and mortgage businesses accelerated — For‑Sale revenue reached $1.9B in 2025 and mortgages revenue grew 39% in Q4 with purchase originations up sharply (67% YoY in Q4), driven by increasing Zillow Home Loans adoption and higher loan‑officer productivity.

Rentals remains a major growth engine, with Q4 rentals revenue +45% YoY (39% for the year), multifamily properties up 44% to 72,000, ~2.5M average monthly rental listings, and management targeting a >$1B annual rentals opportunity.

Elevated legal expenses pressured Q4 results and are expected to be a near‑term headwind (≈200bps to Q1 EBITDA margin and ≈100bps for full‑year 2026), increasing expense volatility despite management saying the cases won’t materially change long‑term strategy.

Strategic product rollouts continue — Enhanced Markets now represent 44% of connections (goal >75%) and Zillow Pro is in beta with planned nationwide expansion in H2, but both are early-stage contributors to revenue and will require time to scale.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 507.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 37,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,827.34. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $759,741.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,492.88. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,103 shares of company stock worth $1,956,109. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

