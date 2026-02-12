Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.700-18.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 4.050-4.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays set a $351.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.88.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $355.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,350.72. The trade was a 42.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

