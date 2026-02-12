Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 14215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.4590.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays raised Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

