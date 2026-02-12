Zacks Research Upgrades Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII) to “Hold”

Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Titan Mining in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TII. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Mining during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Mining during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc and graphite, as well as iron-oxide copper gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

