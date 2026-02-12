Zacks Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to “Hold”

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCAP. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $531.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.84%.The business had revenue of $41.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 366,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle market companies in the United States. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker CCAP, the firm offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of debt and equity instruments, targeting businesses with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. Its primary objective is to generate current income through interest payments and potential capital appreciation via selective equity co-investments.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans, unsecured second-lien loans, mezzanine debt, as well as preferred and common equity co-investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.