Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ZION Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.91 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $46,493.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $865,001.22. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $1,019,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,269.30. This represents a 27.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,302 shares of company stock worth $3,356,517. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 76.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,483 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 504,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 91.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for ZION across 2026–2028 (examples: Q1 2026 to $1.40 from $1.30; Q2 2026 to $1.53 from $1.42; FY2026 to $6.00 from $5.67; FY2027 to $6.30 from $5.85; FY2028 $7.51). These upgrades improve the earnings trajectory and support valuation upside.

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for ZION across 2026–2028 (examples: Q1 2026 to $1.40 from $1.30; Q2 2026 to $1.53 from $1.42; FY2026 to $6.00 from $5.67; FY2027 to $6.30 from $5.85; FY2028 $7.51). These upgrades improve the earnings trajectory and support valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 (ex-dividend date Feb 12, payable Feb 19), implying a ~2.8% yield and a ~30% payout ratio — supportive for income-oriented investors and shareholder stability.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 (ex-dividend date Feb 12, payable Feb 19), implying a ~2.8% yield and a ~30% payout ratio — supportive for income-oriented investors and shareholder stability. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~16.8% in January to ~5.33M shares (about 3.7% of float, ~2.4 days to cover), indicating reduced bearish positioning/short covering that can remove downward pressure on the stock.

Short interest fell ~16.8% in January to ~5.33M shares (about 3.7% of float, ~2.4 days to cover), indicating reduced bearish positioning/short covering that can remove downward pressure on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors modestly increased or initiated positions in recent filings (e.g., Geode, LSV Asset Management), signaling ongoing institutional confidence and demand.

Several institutional investors modestly increased or initiated positions in recent filings (e.g., Geode, LSV Asset Management), signaling ongoing institutional confidence and demand. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst mix remains centered around an average “Hold” rating and an average target near $63.32 — suggests market expectations are mixed despite recent estimate upgrades.

Consensus analyst mix remains centered around an average “Hold” rating and an average target near $63.32 — suggests market expectations are mixed despite recent estimate upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird lowered its rating on ZION to “Neutral” (reported by American Banking News), a sell-side downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and short-term flows. Article Title

Robert W. Baird lowered its rating on ZION to “Neutral” (reported by American Banking News), a sell-side downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and short-term flows. Negative Sentiment: An executive vice president sold 6,558 shares on Feb. 6 at ~$64.80 (filed with the SEC), reducing her holding by ~25.9% — insider selling can be interpreted negatively by some investors even when part of routine portfolio moves. Article Title

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.