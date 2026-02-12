Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Avnet Q3 Earnings

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVT. Weiss Ratings raised Avnet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. Avnet has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 6.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Avnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Avnet by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $4.48 (from $4.29) and upgrades to quarters such as Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 — a sign analysts expect stronger results in the coming year. This can support the stock if investors focus on nearer-term earnings momentum. MarketBeat: Avnet

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

