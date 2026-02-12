Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for PKG Q1 Earnings

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Corporation of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Corporation of America’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.38 EPS.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $244.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $246.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,326,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,130,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,997,000 after purchasing an additional 231,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.34%.

More Packaging Corporation of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional interest persists — several funds (including Norges Bank, Millennium, BNY Mellon and American Century) have sizable stakes and recently increased positions, which supports demand for the stock and long‑term confidence in PKG.

Large institutional interest persists — several funds (including Norges Bank, Millennium, BNY Mellon and American Century) have sizable stakes and recently increased positions, which supports demand for the stock and long‑term confidence in PKG. Positive Sentiment: Dividend remains intact — PKG recently paid a $1.25 quarterly dividend ($5.00 annualized), yielding ~2.1%, supporting income investors and restraining downside.

Dividend remains intact — PKG recently paid a $1.25 quarterly dividend ($5.00 annualized), yielding ~2.1%, supporting income investors and restraining downside. Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side support remains — several firms maintain Buy/Overweight stances or raised targets earlier (e.g., JPMorgan, Wells Fargo) and Truist kept a Buy rating despite a small target cut, helping underpin the share price. InsiderMonkey

Some sell‑side support remains — several firms maintain Buy/Overweight stances or raised targets earlier (e.g., JPMorgan, Wells Fargo) and Truist kept a Buy rating despite a small target cut, helping underpin the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and strategy pieces (e.g., “Buy, Sell, or Hold Post Q4 Earnings?”) are circulating and may attract trading interest without delivering new company‑specific catalysts. Yahoo Finance

Market commentary and strategy pieces (e.g., “Buy, Sell, or Hold Post Q4 Earnings?”) are circulating and may attract trading interest without delivering new company‑specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near‑term and FY2026 earnings estimates (small cuts to Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and lowered FY2026), and kept a Hold rating — downward revisions to estimates are a near‑term headwind for sentiment.

Zacks trimmed near‑term and FY2026 earnings estimates (small cuts to Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and lowered FY2026), and kept a Hold rating — downward revisions to estimates are a near‑term headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~29.5% in January (now ~3.6% of float), indicating increased bearish positioning that can add selling pressure or volatility if positions grow.

Short interest jumped ~29.5% in January (now ~3.6% of float), indicating increased bearish positioning that can add selling pressure or volatility if positions grow. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: PKG’s president sold 12,129 shares (~$2.8M) in early February — while insider sales aren’t uncommon, they can be perceived negatively by some investors. InsiderTrades

Insider selling: PKG’s president sold 12,129 shares (~$2.8M) in early February — while insider sales aren’t uncommon, they can be perceived negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 results (Jan. 27) missed EPS and revenue estimates and Q1 guidance was modest (EPS ~2.20), which remains the primary fundamental headwind for the shares.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.