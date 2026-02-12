Zacks Research Downgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Hold

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNKD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on MannKind in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Get MannKind alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNKD

MannKind Price Performance

Insider Activity at MannKind

MannKind stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 65,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $395,482.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,504,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,053,799.92. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $297,547.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 985,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,094.31. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,289. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 437,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 177,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 12.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 831,478 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MannKind by 11.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 290,276 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 7.2% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,982,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 201,225 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products. The company’s core business revolves around its proprietary Technosphere® drug‐delivery platform, which is designed to enable rapid absorption of small‐molecule drugs through pulmonary administration. MannKind’s lead product, Afrezza®, is an inhaled insulin therapy intended for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, offering users a rapid‐acting alternative to traditional injectable insulins.

Afrezza received U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.