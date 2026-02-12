Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Wolverine World Wide has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

