WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 180.0% in January

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRSGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,019 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 4,293 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.55. 5,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,570. The stock has a market cap of $377.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.0076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

