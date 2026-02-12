WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Up 180.0% in January

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,019 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 4,293 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 50,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.55. 5,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,570. The stock has a market cap of $377.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.0076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

