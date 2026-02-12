WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 333,257 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the January 15th total of 114,006 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTH opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $603.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.66.

About WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index. At the Index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree DEFA Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

