Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 21.90%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,452.55. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,575,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,383,000 after acquiring an additional 158,077 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,600,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,369,000 after purchasing an additional 481,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,994,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,929,000 after acquiring an additional 802,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,085,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,163,000 after purchasing an additional 427,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

