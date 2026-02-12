What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for F.N.B. Q1 Earnings?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.87 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 20.98%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider James L. Dutey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,428. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $265,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 279,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,532.61. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

F.N.B. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting F.N.B. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward estimates for F.N.B., lifting FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 targets and nudging several quarterly EPS forecasts higher — the firm now models FY2026 EPS at $1.69, FY2027 at $1.95 and FY2028 at $2.29, implying multi-year earnings growth that supports higher valuation expectations. Zacks research summary

Zacks Research raised multiple forward estimates for F.N.B., lifting FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 targets and nudging several quarterly EPS forecasts higher — the firm now models FY2026 EPS at $1.69, FY2027 at $1.95 and FY2028 at $2.29, implying multi-year earnings growth that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised near-term quarterly estimates (Q3 and Q4 2026 and Q3–Q4 2027), signaling analysts expect improving quarterly results into 2026–2027 — this increases investor confidence in FNB’s earnings trajectory and supports multiple expansion. Zacks research summary

Zacks also raised near-term quarterly estimates (Q3 and Q4 2026 and Q3–Q4 2027), signaling analysts expect improving quarterly results into 2026–2027 — this increases investor confidence in FNB’s earnings trajectory and supports multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: An AAII comparison piece looks at whether F.N.B. or smaller peer Stellar Bancorp is the better investment, which can influence retail/income-oriented buyers but doesn’t change FNB’s fundamentals directly. Investors may use it to evaluate relative risk/reward and regional exposure. Which Is a Better Investment, F.N.B. Corporation or Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Stock?

An AAII comparison piece looks at whether F.N.B. or smaller peer Stellar Bancorp is the better investment, which can influence retail/income-oriented buyers but doesn’t change FNB’s fundamentals directly. Investors may use it to evaluate relative risk/reward and regional exposure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q1 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $0.44 from $0.45 — a modest pullback that may temper expectations for the next reported quarter but is small relative to the multiple upgrades to later periods. Zacks research summary

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company’s main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

