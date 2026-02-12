Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,761 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,369,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,274,000 after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Ingredion by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 903,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,308,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. iA Financial set a $124.00 target price on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

Ingredion stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

