Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $467.63 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.68. The company has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Large hedge-fund and macro positioning: David Einhorn (Greenlight) said he’s betting big on gold expecting the Fed will cut rates more than currently priced, which supports longer-term demand for GLD as an inflation/ rate-cut hedge. David Einhorn says the Fed will cut ‘substantially more’ than two times. So he’s betting big on gold
- Positive Sentiment: Bank and strategist bullishness: Big-bank and sell‑side calls (Goldman Sachs commentary and UBS price targets) continue to underpin the narrative that gold remains in a secular bull market and could see much higher targets over 2026, supporting medium-term flows into GLD. Gold’s rally just rewrote the commodity playbook, Goldman Sachs says
- Positive Sentiment: Physical demand expansion: Texas unveiled an official bullion program and “gold bills,” which can lift U.S. retail/physical demand and is supportive for GLD’s underlying metal sentiment. Exclusive: Texas unveils official bullion program and gold bills
- Positive Sentiment: Mining sector health reinforces gold thesis: Analysts (Van Eck) point to miners’ record cash flow and potential reratings—this ecosystem strength tends to support investor interest in gold exposure, indirectly positive for GLD. Early 2026 volatility won’t derail gold’s bull market, miners’ record cash flow will support reratings – Van Eck’s Casanova
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical setup is mixed: Several technical pieces note gold is testing key resistance around $5,141–$5,150; a decisive daily close above that would be bullish, but failure leaves potential chop—this creates short-term trade risk for GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Rally Pressures Key Fibonacci Resistance
- Neutral Sentiment: BCA remains long but flags speculative flows: Institutional views staying long support structural demand, but warnings about speculative flows imply higher short-term volatility for GLD. BCA stays long gold, but warns speculative flows could trigger another pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor fund-level selling noted: A small 13F report shows Allegheny Financial trimmed its GLD stake materially in the last quarter, a minor data point rather than a market-moving institutional exit. Allegheny Financial Group Has $817,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger U.S. jobs (NFP) and a firmer dollar pushed gold lower: Multiple reports show gold slipping after a stronger-than-expected NFP print boosted the dollar and reduced near-term rate-cut odds—this is the primary immediate drag on GLD today. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Can Gold Clear $5,140 Toward $5,300?
- Negative Sentiment: Fed pause/longer-hold narrative weighing on non-yielding gold: Coverage highlights that prospects of a prolonged Fed pause (or slower cuts) reduce gold’s near-term appeal, contributing to selling/ profit-taking pressure in GLD. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
