Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 280.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,101.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,949.60. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $51.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.24 by $7.03. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,629.67 per share, with a total value of $220,005.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,176.09. This trade represents a 5.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $2,325.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,346.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,238.27.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

