Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,552 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at eBay

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,815.60. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,814 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.66.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

