Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 29,316 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3,670.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,431,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,230 shares of company stock worth $3,046,923. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $598.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 33.73%.Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

