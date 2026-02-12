WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Up 65.2% – Time to Buy?

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 65.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 854,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 663% from the average session volume of 112,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

WestKam Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp. in April 2012. WestKam Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

