Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $273.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $296.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Get Our Latest Report on WDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 6,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $1,833,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,932,163.62. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.