Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 86.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $273.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.64. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $197.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,090. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock valued at $17,661,708. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.