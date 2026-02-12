West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.850-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of WST traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,943. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.73. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $322.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $123,667,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 440,929 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $66,164,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14,980.9% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 166,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 525,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,959,000 after purchasing an additional 164,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

