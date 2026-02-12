Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $331,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $82,983,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $71,771,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $34,193,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 61.0% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 948,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,149,000 after purchasing an additional 359,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $41,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,400. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,402.36. The trade was a 44.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,022. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $574.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.31. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $599.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.94.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

