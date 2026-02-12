Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,200 IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,532,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after buying an additional 322,404 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,238,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,012,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after buying an additional 98,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 126.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 741,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 414,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $31.90 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Several analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research set a $30.00 price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

