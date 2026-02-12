WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Macquarie Capit

Macquarie Capit upgraded shares of WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

WRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WeRide in a report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on WeRide in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on WeRide in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get WeRide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WeRide

WeRide Stock Down 5.7%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeRide

Shares of NASDAQ WRD opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. WeRide has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRD. Robert Bosch GmbH acquired a new stake in WeRide in the second quarter valued at $32,424,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in WeRide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WeRide during the third quarter worth about $2,569,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WeRide during the third quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in WeRide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

WeRide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WeRide Inc (NASDAQ: WRD) is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company’s full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.