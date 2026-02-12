Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock Price

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.40 to $10.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of GTM stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,416,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,441,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,326,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and fundamentals: GTM reported record revenue and an EPS beat for Q4 (revenue up year‑over‑year; EPS topped estimates), showing underlying demand resilience. ZoomInfo Q4 Highlights

Q4 results and fundamentals: GTM reported record revenue and an EPS beat for Q4 (revenue up year‑over‑year; EPS topped estimates), showing underlying demand resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Some firms kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings with lower targets (Barclays, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Mizuho) — these cuts reduce near‑term upside expectations but stop short of sell calls, leaving sentiment mixed. Analyst Target Changes

Some firms kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings with lower targets (Barclays, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Mizuho) — these cuts reduce near‑term upside expectations but stop short of sell calls, leaving sentiment mixed. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance disappointed: management’s Q1/FY‑2026 guidance was in‑line or conservative versus investor hopes, which triggered the stock decline despite the beat. Guidance Reaction

Forward guidance disappointed: management’s Q1/FY‑2026 guidance was in‑line or conservative versus investor hopes, which triggered the stock decline despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Multiple downgrades and price‑target cuts: several shops moved to sell/underweight or cut targets materially (Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Citizens/JMP, DA Davidson, RBC and others), increasing selling pressure and reducing analyst support. Analyst Downgrades

Multiple downgrades and price‑target cuts: several shops moved to sell/underweight or cut targets materially (Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Citizens/JMP, DA Davidson, RBC and others), increasing selling pressure and reducing analyst support. Negative Sentiment: Sector/competitive concerns: commentary highlights AI‑driven changes in the data/insights market and potential headwinds from new AI competitors, which may pressure growth margins and future revenue acceleration. AI Sector Headwinds

Sector/competitive concerns: commentary highlights AI‑driven changes in the data/insights market and potential headwinds from new AI competitors, which may pressure growth margins and future revenue acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Market mechanics: trading was briefly halted (LULD pause) and volume spiked, amplifying volatility as investors digested guidance and analyst moves. Volatility and Halt

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

