Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $612.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $631.00 to $612.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $725.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.44.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,691,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,825,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,550,990,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,428,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $2.49 billion and reiterated progress on its long‑term SOAR 2030 strategy, which supports higher-margin mix and productivity gains longer term. Martin Marietta outlines $2.49B adjusted EBITDA target for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record aggregates revenues, gross profit and margin for the quarter/year, signaling strength in its core aggregates business even as other lines see softness. Martin Marietta Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management strengthened the leadership team by appointing George F. Schoen as EVP, General Counsel — a governance/operational hire that supports execution of strategic initiatives. Martin Marietta Appoints George F. Schoen as Executive VP, General Counsel
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck provide detail on mix, regional trends and cost items that investors will parse for forward cadence and capital allocation signals. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue missed consensus (reported EPS ~ $4.62–$3.85 depending on source vs. ~ $4.68–$4.81 estimates; revenue ~$1.53B vs. ~$1.66B expected), prompting investor concern about near‑term demand/mix. Martin Marietta Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Stock Down
- Negative Sentiment: Company issued softer FY2026 revenue guidance (~$6.4B–$6.8B vs. Street ~ $7.1B) and signaled weaker near‑term sales, which analysts said drove shares lower after the print. Martin Marietta shares fall over 3% on earnings miss, weak guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets highlighted the “soft 2026 outlook” and the stock’s intra‑day slide after the report — near‑term investor focus will be on whether margins and volumes reaccelerate to justify current valuation (P/E ~34.8). Martin Marietta posts lower quarterly profit, forecasts weak 2026 sales
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.
In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.
