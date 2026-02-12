Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $612.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $631.00 to $612.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $725.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.44.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $663.59. 32,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,782. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $644.66 and a 200-day moving average of $624.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,691,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,825,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,550,990,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,428,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

