Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $340.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

