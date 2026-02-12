Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,152 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 23,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.90 per share, with a total value of $919,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 81,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,085.10. The trade was a 41.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) is a closed-end management investment company that concentrates its investments in the equity securities of companies engaged in science and technology industries. Established in December 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. BST primarily targets firms involved in information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and other technology-driven sectors.

The trust’s investment strategy is rooted in fundamental, bottom-up analysis carried out by a dedicated team of research professionals at BlackRock.

