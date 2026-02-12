Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.40 Million Position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. $PPIH

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,730 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Perma-Pipe International worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1,730.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 55.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPIH has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $36.00 price target on shares of Perma-Pipe International in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perma-Pipe International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $61.15 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol PPIH that specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of prefabricated piping systems. Its core business revolves around factory-assembled thermal insulation and corrosion protection solutions, including pre-insulated pipe, heat tracing, field-applied jackets and specialty spool pieces. These engineered systems are custom-built to industry specifications and are used to maintain temperatures, control heat loss and extend the life of critical piping infrastructure.

The company’s products and services serve a diverse range of end markets, with primary focus on oil and gas production, petrochemical processing, power generation, district energy, and industrial facilities.

