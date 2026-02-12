Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $12.54 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, expanding its in‑vivo CAR‑T and circular RNA capabilities and diversifying beyond GLP‑1s — a strategic, long‑term pipeline bet. Article Title

Lilly agreed to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, expanding its in‑vivo CAR‑T and circular RNA capabilities and diversifying beyond GLP‑1s — a strategic, long‑term pipeline bet. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Lilly reported advancement of solbinsiran in high‑risk cholesterol studies and moved eloralintide into Phase 3, broadening non‑GLP therapeutic opportunities. These data/catalysts can support future revenue streams. Article Title Article Title

Clinical progress: Lilly reported advancement of solbinsiran in high‑risk cholesterol studies and moved eloralintide into Phase 3, broadening non‑GLP therapeutic opportunities. These data/catalysts can support future revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support: Fisher Asset Management increased its LLY stake, and the Baron Opportunity Fund cited Lilly (driven by Zepbound) as a contributor — signs of investor conviction. Article Title Article Title

Institutional support: Fisher Asset Management increased its LLY stake, and the Baron Opportunity Fund cited Lilly (driven by Zepbound) as a contributor — signs of investor conviction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital raised Lilly to a “strong‑buy” (reported via Zacks), which can support sentiment and buying interest. Article Title

Analyst upgrade: Freedom Capital raised Lilly to a “strong‑buy” (reported via Zacks), which can support sentiment and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market coverage: Multiple pieces assess Lilly vs Novo Nordisk in the large weight‑loss market (potentially ~$100B). These explain market opportunity and competitive dynamics but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Macro/market coverage: Multiple pieces assess Lilly vs Novo Nordisk in the large weight‑loss market (potentially ~$100B). These explain market opportunity and competitive dynamics but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and R&D collaborations (e.g., with gene‑editing start‑ups) continue to expand Lilly’s discovery engine; important longer‑term but incremental near term. Article Title

Partnerships and R&D collaborations (e.g., with gene‑editing start‑ups) continue to expand Lilly’s discovery engine; important longer‑term but incremental near term. Neutral Sentiment: Local growth: Huntsville council set to vote on a Lilly development — could support manufacturing/ops expansion if approved, but is a localized item. Article Title

Local growth: Huntsville council set to vote on a Lilly development — could support manufacturing/ops expansion if approved, but is a localized item. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Novo Nordisk plans packaging/format moves (selling obesity shot in vials) that mirror Lilly’s strategies — a sign competition is intensifying, which could pressure pricing and market share over time. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,015.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,051.24 and its 200 day moving average is $903.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,217.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

