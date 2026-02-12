Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF $BUFD

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.43% of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFD stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.