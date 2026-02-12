Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,698,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $275,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 86.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,538,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Medtronic by 332.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.