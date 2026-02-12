Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,093 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $390.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.81. The stock has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.47.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

