Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,086 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in McDonald’s by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,751 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $358.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,559. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $323.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.90. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $328.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

More McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Q4 beat — McDonald's reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue up ~9.7% YoY; EPS beat consensus), driven by rising comparable sales and traffic tied to value offers. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock.

Value strategy and loyalty gains — Management says Extra Value Meals and promotions pulled back budget-conscious customers; systemwide loyalty sales rose ~20% and 90‑day active users climbed to ~210M, underpinning sustainable traffic and digital sales growth.

Analyst backdrop supportive — Multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings and recent price targets generally sit above the current share level, giving analysts a lift to investor confidence after the results.

Menu innovation to address trends — McDonald's is testing high‑protein menu items to appeal to consumers using GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs, a potential revenue hedge if eating habits shift.

Marketing buzz — Limited-time stunts (e.g., McNugget "caviar" kits) sold out quickly and drove media attention and short‑term traffic, but are unlikely to be a sustained earnings driver.

Growth roadmap commentary — Coverage (podcasts/analysis) highlights management's push toward a larger store base (discussion of a 50k footprint) — strategic upside but long‑dated.

Franchisee friction — Some franchisees resist centralized pricing/value moves, which could complicate uniform execution and limit margin upside if disputes persist.

Insider selling — A senior U.S. executive disclosed the sale of ~2,626 shares (~$854K), which may be interpreted as profit-taking and can damp investor sentiment after the earnings pop.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

