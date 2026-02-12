Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NUVB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JMP Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.51. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,760. This trade represents a 89.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $1,548,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

