WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) CEO Scott Lauber Sells 8,089 Shares of Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,870.70. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $116.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

WEC Energy Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Featured Stories

