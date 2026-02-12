Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 9,687 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,109,000 after buying an additional 329,759 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 925,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $220.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $164.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $122.66 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

