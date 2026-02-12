Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 14,293 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Argus decreased their price target on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial set a $69.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.1%

NKE opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.