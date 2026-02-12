Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 11,702 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,170,817,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,608,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,619,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,613,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,728,000 after purchasing an additional 366,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after purchasing an additional 259,876 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $219.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $190.96 on Thursday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $177.49 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.18.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

