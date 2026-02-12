Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 313.7% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Vertiv by 35.5% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $248.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.97. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $249.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and margin/cash flow strength — Vertiv reported $1.36 EPS vs. $1.29 expected, adjusted operating margin expanded and operating cash flow/adjusted free cash flow surged year‑over‑year. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q4 EPS beat and margin/cash flow strength — Vertiv reported $1.36 EPS vs. $1.29 expected, adjusted operating margin expanded and operating cash flow/adjusted free cash flow surged year‑over‑year. Positive Sentiment: Orders, backlog and AI demand — Organic Q4 orders jumped ~252% YoY, TTM organic orders +~81%, book‑to‑bill ~2.9x and backlog ~ $15B (up ~109% YoY). Management tied growth to AI/data‑center investments. Press Release — Q4 Results

Orders, backlog and AI demand — Organic Q4 orders jumped ~252% YoY, TTM organic orders +~81%, book‑to‑bill ~2.9x and backlog ~ $15B (up ~109% YoY). Management tied growth to AI/data‑center investments. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive FY‑2026 guidance — Vertiv raised FY‑2026 EPS to $5.97–$6.07 (consensus ~5.28) and revenue guidance to $13.3–$13.8B (consensus ~12.4B), which underpins the rally. Earnings Highlights

Aggressive FY‑2026 guidance — Vertiv raised FY‑2026 EPS to $5.97–$6.07 (consensus ~5.28) and revenue guidance to $13.3–$13.8B (consensus ~12.4B), which underpins the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially in line — Q4 revenue was $2.88B versus ~$2.89B expected (22–23% YoY growth), so top line was roughly in line while EPS beat. MarketBeat analysis

Revenue essentially in line — Q4 revenue was $2.88B versus ~$2.89B expected (22–23% YoY growth), so top line was roughly in line while EPS beat. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 outlook in line — Q1 EPS guide of $0.95–1.01 is roughly consistent with street expectations, so near‑term cadence is steady rather than accelerating. Earnings Presentation

Q1 outlook in line — Q1 EPS guide of $0.95–1.01 is roughly consistent with street expectations, so near‑term cadence is steady rather than accelerating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical risk — The rally leaves VRT trading at a high multiple and technically extended (overbought indicators); conversion of backlog and timing of deliveries remain execution risks. Barron’s coverage

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

