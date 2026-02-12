Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 935.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $100.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

