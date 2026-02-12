Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 9,039 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,589,000 after buying an additional 368,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,571,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,406,000 after acquiring an additional 489,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,994,000 after purchasing an additional 90,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,798,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,098,000 after purchasing an additional 137,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $143,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.