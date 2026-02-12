Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 6,856 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 94.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

